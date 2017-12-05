The Syrian Arab Army’s Air Defense confronted an Israeli missile attack on one of the military posts in Damascus countryside, destroying three of them.

A military informed source said that at 11:30pm (local time) Monday, the Israeli enemy launched a number of missiles targeting one of the military sites in Damascus countryside,

The source added that the Syrian army’s air defense intercepted the Israeli missiles and shot down three of them.

On December 1st, the army’s air defense confronted an Israeli attack with ground-to-ground missiles on one of the military posts in Damascus countryside, destroying two of them.