Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Armed Forces units discovered large amounts of weapons and equipment left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists, some of which are Israeli and US-made, during the ongoing combing operations in the province of Deir Ezzor.

Syrian Army units seized large amounts of weapons, various types of ammo, explosive devices, landmines, communication devices, armored vehicles, car bombs, and tanks in the area between al-Mayadden and al-Boukamal cities, a military source said.

A field commander told SANA’s reporter that the army units discovered weapons, some of which are Israeli and US-made, in addition to hundreds of assorted shells, ammunition, and weapons made by the NATO and other European and Western countries.

The commander said that the weapons included armored equipment, artillery, large amounts of anti-armor shells, and a NATO-made 155 mm cannon with a range of up to 40 km, in addition to tanks, armored vehicles, car bombs, modern communications equipment, night vision binoculars, and surveillance equipment.

The commander said that large quantities of modern spare parts which are supposed to be possessed exclusively by regular armies were found, which shows the scale of the direct and systematic support provided to Daesh terrorists by regional and international states.

Meanwhile in Deir Ezzor city, army units, in cooperation with Russian demining experts, continue to defuse landmines and explosives planted by Daesh terrorists in the city.

SANA’s reporter said that Syrian and Russian engineering units working in Deir Ezzor discovered a large number of explosives that Daesh terrorists had left behind, clarifying that the terrorists camouflaged the explosives by hiding them inside small boxes, toys, and cigarette boxes.

SOURCES: SANA SyrianPatriots Submitted by War Press Info Network https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/12/11/usa-israel-weapons/ at: Re-publications are welcome, but we kindly ask you, to facilitate the correct information's diffusion, to cite all these original sources.

NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of War Press Info do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.

SCROLL DOWN TO READ OR LEAVE COMMENTS