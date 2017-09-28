In a brand new edition of ISIS (Daesh, ISIL, IS) so-called ‘Inside the Khalifah’ series, a huge anti-aircraft gun is put on display for the camera.

The video, filmed at an undisclosed yet visibly bombed out location, shows an English-speaking fighter from Singapore encouraging Islamic State supporters around the world while another militant loads huge caliber bullets onto a large truck:

Towards the end of the video, the foreign fighter calls on volunteers to travel to ISIS-held corners of the world to help uphold the seemingly crumbling dream of a global caliphate.

With ISIS losing territory rapidly across its mainland in both Syria and Iraq, jihadist sympathisers now hope to expand their influence over other war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia and even the Philippines […and Myanmar].

click on map to enlarge ~ here for the original link

