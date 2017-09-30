Israel’s justice minister has warned the Syrian government that Israel “will do what is necessary” if President Bashar al-Assad does not keep Russia out of Syria.

Ayelet Shaked said that If Putin wants to survive, he needs to keep his millitary forces out of Syria’.

“Israel needs to pressure world powers to not allow Russia to establish a strong presence in Syria”, Shaked told Herzliya’s International Institute on Counterterrorism Conference.

If the world powers did not comply with this demand, she said, then “Israel will do what we need to do”.

The threats towards Syria come a time when pro-government forces have all but extinguished the presence of ISIS in Syria and are getting close to completely ending the six year long war.

Russia Insider reports:

The Israeli government – who last week bombed a Syrian military outpost, killing two soldiers – have now verbally challenged the Syrian government in the form of offering an ultimatum. The threats towards Syria come a time when the Assad government forces have all but extinguished the presence of Daesh in Syria and are coming close to completely ending the war. Israel meanwhile seem to be having an anxiety attack over the current situation and have been beating hard on the drums of war.

In Netanyahu’s most recent meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, he frequently sought to voice his concerns over Russia, this was then – to Netanyahu’s frustration – brushed under the rug by Putin as it was viewed as a non-substantial issue. A paranoid Israeli government have meanwhile been busy preparing for war with pretty much every enemy they can since that meeting took place and don’t seem to be very happy with the way things are turning out in Syria, with the strengthening of the ‘axis of resistance’.

The Israeli Military is now notably brought it’s week long series of military drills – which included an simulated invasion of Lebanon – to a halt, this was Israel’s biggest military drill since 1998 (when they simulated an invasion of Syria). For any other country, such a drill as the one started on the 5th of this month would be be seen as a possible threat to national security and/or a provocation of war for the country being threatened, however Israel seem to be able to do this whilst coming under no scrutiny from the international media, nor the international community.

Last month on the 10th of August, the Israeli government announced that they were in preparation for a ground invasion of Gaza, the Israeli air-force also have been performing several fly overs of Lebanese air space and have been calling for and discussing the prospect of waging war against, Iran, Russia, Syria, Gaza and of course Lebanon frequently in their media.

