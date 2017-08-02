Trump Signs Sanctions Bill – Another Deep State Victory

President Trump signed the Russia, Iran, North Korea sanctions bill, which restricts his ability to improve relations with any of the three countries absent explicit Congressional approval. Is the deep state in total control of U.S. foreign policy?

“It’s a terrible thing” – Ron Paul on newly-signed U.S. anti-Russian sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump says the Russian sanctions law he signed into force is “seriously flawed” and includes unconstitutional provisions that usurp presidential authority

“Trump is forced into trade war” – Virginia State senator Richard Black

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed legislation that imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and limits his ability to ease sanctions without approval from Congress.

