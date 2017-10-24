More death and destruction in Syria, as the U.S.-led coalition carries out yet another airstrike in the city of Dayr al-Zawr. According to Syrian media, the strike which happened in the government-held district of Qusur left at least 14 civilians dead and dozens more injured. A UK-based observatory group has also confirmed the attack but it put the number of casualties at 22. The U.S.-led coalition carries out regular air raids in Syria under the pretext of targeting Daesh terrorists. However, there are many reports of large civilian casualties on the ground. The strikes lack authorization from both the Syrian government and the United Nations.

Advertisements