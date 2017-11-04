Tags
Daech, Daesh, ISIL, ISIS, Russia, Russian Airstrikes, Russian Defense System, Syrian Patriots, Terrorist killed, War Strategy
Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian forces directed several strikes on the sites of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) mercenary-terrorist organization in the city of al-Bukamal in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor city.
“Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers struck ISIS targets near the town of al-Bukamal in Syria on Saturday”, the Ministry said in a statement.
Command centers and weapon depots were among the targets hit by the bombers which flew over Iran and Iraq, according to the statement.
On Friday, long-range bombers Tupolev-22 and the submarine The Kolpino have dealt a massive missile and air strike against ISIS terrorists and infrastructure near al-Bukamal.
Six strategic bombers Tupolev-22 and six submarine-launched cruise missiles Kalibr hit terrorists’ fortifications, weapons and ammunition depots, manpower and command centers.
SyrianPatriots from SANA 4/11/2017