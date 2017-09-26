Warplanes of the US-led “International Coalition” continued their assaults on civilians, claiming the lives of nine people in strikes on Hasaka northeastern province.

Identical local and media sources said that warplanes of the US-led “International Coalition” launched strikes on Markada town-100 km to the south of Hasaka city- claiming the lives of three civilians including two women in addition to an Iraqi family of six members that escaped ISIS atrocities and the coalition assaults in Mosul.

The sources clarified that the Coalition warplanes also launched strikes on the villages of Hadaj, Huneidis and Hassan Ali near borders with Iraq in the eastern province, causing huge material damage to locals’ properties.