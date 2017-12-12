(activate the subtitles in English)

“The Homeland is proud of you! You are returning victorious to your homes!”

This memory will continue to motivate us to eradicate this absolute evil [terrorism] whatever face it hides behind.

President Putin said that he had ordered the Defense Minister and the Chief of General Staff to start the withdrawal of part of the Russian group of soldiers present in Syria, adding that this decision has been taken in light of the decisive victories achieved by the Syrian army and the Russian forces in the war against terrorism, on top, defeating and expelling Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization from all Syrian territories.

He congratulated President al-Assad and the Syrian people on those victories after years of steadfastness and struggle, affirming that Russia is determined to go ahead in offering each available support to Syria until restoring security and stability to all Syrian areas, adding that if terrorists appeared again in Syria, Russian forces will carry out strikes that “they’ve never seen”.

