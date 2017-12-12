Over 1,000 localities, 78 oil and gas fields and two deposits of phosphate ores have been liberated in Syria over the past 227 days, commander of Russia’s military group in Syria Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin has told Russian President Vladimir Putin during this visit to the Khmeimim airbase on December 12. In total, the area of 67,000 square kilometers has been liberated.

Col. Gen. Surovikin added that Russian warplanes have flown 6,956 sorties and helicopters have conducted more than 7,000 sorties killing over 32,000 militants and destroying 394 battle tanks and 12,000 pieces of other equipment.

The general revealed that Russia is set to withdraw 23 warplanes of different types and 2 Ka-52 attack helicopters, the military police force, the commando unit, the field hospital and the mine-clearing center. The remaining forces will continue conducting tasks in the country.

Thus, some number of attack helicopters and warplanes will remain in the country. The Khmeimim airbase and the Tartus naval facility will remain operational. Moscow will also continue providing supplies to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

