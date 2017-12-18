Map Update: Syrian Government Forces

Pressure Mercenaty-Terrorists in Idlib Province

The Syrian Arab Army and the National Defense Forces have liberated the villages of Rashadiya, Rasm al-Bidh, Rasm Sayyal, Rasm Kibar, Zilaqiat, Zilen and Mashrifa from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and its allies in southern Idlib, northern Hama and southern Aleppo.

The most intense clashes took place in Zilaqiat and Zilen where Salah Eddine Al-Checheni, a high-ranked member of al-Qaeda-affiliated Jaish al-Muhajireen wal-Ansar, was killed. Jaysh al-Izza captured six SAA fighters and an artillery piece before the retreat.

Fighting is Ongoing in Beit Jinn Pocket as Syrian Army Advances Further on Positions of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) have secured their recent gains in the Beit Jinn pocket in southern Syria. The SAA and the NDF are now developing momentum in the direction of Maghar al-Mir controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda).

On the same day, the recent government advance pose a clear threat to the militants remaining in Beit Saber. According to pro-government experts, the SAA and the NDF will continue their operations in the area until they liberate the entire pocket or local militants accept a withdrawal agreement to Idlib.

SAA Troops Liberate Village of Ruwaydah in Southern Idlib

On December 18, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) liberated the village of Ruwaydah from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in southern Idlib, according to pro-government sources.

According to pro-opposition sources, the SAA and the NDF were able to take control over the village only thanks to massive air and artillery strikes in the area.

The advance followed a series of other gains made by government forces in northern Hama and southern Aleppo. Previously, the SAA and the NDF liberated the villages of Rashadiya, Rasm al-Bidh, Rasm Sayyal, Rasm Kibar, Zilaqiat, Zilen and Mashrifa.

1 - 2 3 4 Sources:Please support the SouthFront project by PayPal : southfront@list.ru or via: http://southfront.org/donate/ or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront

Advertisements