The Syrian Air Force destroyed two bases for Daesh (ISIL, ISIS, Islamic State terrorist organization) that contained reconnaissance drones, vehicles, and weapons in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

A Syrian military source said that the Syrian Air Force carried out concentrated airstrikes on positions for Daesh in Khatamlo and Oum Twaina (in the eastern countryside of Homs) resulting in destroying a base containing reconnaissance drones and equipment in Khatamlo and a base containing four tanks, a rocket cache, and artillery shells in Oum Twaina, killing all the terrorists inside the bases.

Advertisements