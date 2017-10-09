Tags
al-Mayadin, al-Suhkna, Deir Ezzor, Euphrates River, Euphrates Valley, Maps, Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway, Russia & Syria military, SAA Military Reports, Syrian Arab Army, Syrian Army, Syrian Army victory, Syrian borders, Syrian Resistance, War Against Terrorism, War on Syria, War Strategy
This map provides a general look at the military situation in the area of the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor city. Syrian government forces are developing momentum against ISIS in Mayadin and its countryisde.
Mayadin is one of the key ISIS strongholds in the Euphrates Valley. If the army seizes it, government forces will be able to cross the Euhprates River near the strategic Omar oil fields area on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.
