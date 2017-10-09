This map provides a general look at the military situation in the area of the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor city. Syrian government forces are developing momentum against ISIS in Mayadin and its countryisde.

Mayadin is one of the key ISIS strongholds in the Euphrates Valley. If the army seizes it, government forces will be able to cross the Euhprates River near the strategic Omar oil fields area on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

