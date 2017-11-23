Mercenaries of Daesh, the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS, ISIL, jihadist-foreign-backed terrorists) has surrendered the entire island of Hawija Kati after several weeks of fighting with the Syrian Arab Army’s troops.

According to ISIS-Hunters, pro-Bashar al-Assad government fighters, Daesh gave up the Island after the Syrian Military completely surrounded their forces, leaving no way for them to flee the area.

ISIS-Hunters battalions’ spokesman added that more than 250 Daesh mercenary-terrorists surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army after hey attempted to flee the island by boat.

Most gangsters caught were cheap foreign mercenaries from all over the world.

