al-Boukamal, Deir Ezzor, Hawija Kati, SAA Military Reports, Syrian Arab Army, Syrian Army, Syrian Army victory, Terrorism By Proxy, Terrorists Gangs, War by Proxy, War Criminals, War on Syria, Warmongers
Mercenaries of Daesh, the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS, ISIL, jihadist-foreign-backed terrorists) has surrendered the entire island of Hawija Kati after several weeks of fighting with the Syrian Arab Army’s troops.
According to ISIS-Hunters, pro-Bashar al-Assad government fighters, Daesh gave up the Island after the Syrian Military completely surrounded their forces, leaving no way for them to flee the area.
ISIS-Hunters battalions’ spokesman added that more than 250 Daesh mercenary-terrorists surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army after hey attempted to flee the island by boat.
Most gangsters caught were cheap foreign mercenaries from all over the world.