Units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) have recaptured al-Shihab Hill from members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the Beit Jinn pocket in southern Syria.

This advance is a part of a wider effort of the SAA and the NDF to isolate the militant stronghold of Beit Jinn in the area. Right now, government forces are working to take control over the hills and other points west of Beit Saber.

Military Situation in Southeastern Syria [5 December 2017]

This map provides a general look at the military situation in southeastern Syria. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated a large area from ISIS south of Mayadin, on the western bank of the Euphrates River. Government troops have taken control over the villages of Khutaytah, Abbas, Mazra’at Shamr, Qit’ah, Mujawwadah, Salhiyah, al-Jadleh, Qusur Um Saba, Safsafeh, Ajrama, Wadi al-Worod, Maan Al-Sabkha and al-Shamr al-Layeh as well as the nearby high points.

Now, the government assault force is working to reach the SAA positions near al-Bukamal and to secure the entire western bank of the river.

