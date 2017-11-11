Syrian Army foils al-Nusra terrorist attack in Hama c/s

(SANA) ~ Syrian Army units thwarted on Saturday Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist attack on a number of military points in the surroundings of Mhardeh power plant, 25km north of Hama city.

SANA reporter in Hama province said that Army units clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups which attacked military points in the surroundings of Mhardeh city and the electricity power plant in the northern countryside of Hama province.

The army military operation left a number of terrorists killed or injured, while others fled away leaving their weapons and equipment behind.

Number of mercenary-terrorists eliminated in Aleppo c/s

The Syrian Army Air force carried out a series of raids on fortified positions and supply routes of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo.

SANA reporter said that the Syrian warplanes launched intensive air strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gatherings and positions in the villages of Ramla and Rasm al-Kabara, southwest of Khanaser town in the southeastern countryside.

The air strikes resulted in killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying a machinegun-equipped vehicle.

Mercenary-terrorists fail to prevail over SAA in Hama Province

(FNA) ~ The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops repelled terrorists’ heavy offensive to break through the government forces’ positions in Northern Hama on Saturday, inflicting heavy casualties on the militants.

The army men engaged in heavy fighting with terrorists in Abu Obeideh and al-Shalyout regions near the town of Mahradeh in Northern Ham, fending off their attack.

A number of terrorists were killed or wounded in the failed attack.

Relevant reports said on Friday that the terrorist groups pounded the army troops’ positions in Northwestern Hama, adding that the army later retaliated with opening heavy fire at militants’ center in Northern and Northwestern Hama.

The sources said that the terrorist groups’ missile units shelled the towns of Salhab and Mahradah in Northwestern Hama.

They added that the army’s missile and artillery units hit terrorists’ strongholds hard in al-Zahah and al-Latamina in Northwestern Hama in response to terrorists’ attacks on al-Zalaqi’yat, Halfaya and Zalin.

