On October 28, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces advanced in al-Umal area (workers 1 and workers 2) in the center of Deir Ezzor city and captured al-Rusafi and al-Eirfi mosques inside the district, according to pro-governemnt sources.

From its side, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters repelled an attack of the SAA in al-Umal district. Amaq reported that ISIS fighters killed 35 Syrian soldiers, and destroyed two tanks, a BMP-1 vehicle, a bulldozer and another vehicle during the clashes in the district.

Meanwhile, in the southern Deir Ezzor countryside, the SAA and Hezbollah repelled an attack of ISIS on their positions east of the T-2 station, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria. Several ISIS vehicles were destroyed by SAA soldiers while they were repelling the attack.

Moreover, Iranian Unmanned Combat Arial Vehicles (UCAVs) destroyed several positions of ISIS west of al-Bukamal city on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The SAA and Hezbollah will likely advance towards al-Bukamal city along the Syrian-Iraqi border near an area, which is now under the control of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). The assistance of the PMU might allow the SAA and its allies to reach the city within days.

SOURCES: South Front https://www.facebook.com/SouthFrontEN https://www.youtube.com/user/crimeanfront Submitted by SyrianPatriots Please support the SouthFront project by PayPal: southfront@list.ru or via: http://southfront.org/donate/ or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront SyrianFreePress.NET work at https://wp.me/p1P9ia-iA3 ~~~ The real Re-publications are welcome, but we kindly ask you, to facilitate the correct information's diffusion, to cite all these original links and sources. NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of SyrianFreePress do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.

Advertisements